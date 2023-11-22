Experimento Ghana, GES trains 60 teachers in Arduino programming

By Samira Larbie

Accra, Nov 22, GNA – Experimento Ghana LBG, in partnership with the Ghana Education Service (GES), has organised a three-day training for 60 teachers in Arduino programming to enhance Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) teaching and learning in schools.

Arduino is an open-source electronic prototyping platform which enables users to create interactive electronic objects.

It is an innovative, user-friendly, easy to understand, and a great way to start learning more about electronics and robotics.

The workshop sponsored by Siemen Stiftung aims to introduce participants to the Arduino software; to enable them read inputs to explore natural phenomena and technological developments.

Ms Ivy Boatemaa Danso, the Coordinator of Experimento Ghana LBG, speaking at the opening of the workshop, said her organisation helped identify STEM related courses and offered hands-on training to teachers to be able to teach their students.

The workshop, apart from training the teachers, would also provide them with Arduino programming starter kit to effectively give students the practical learning they require, she added.

Ms Danso said this would help promote STEM and practical pedagogical skills in Ghanaian schools, adding that the knowledge acquired by the teachers could be applied in various aspects to make life easy.

Mrs Olivia Opare, the Director of Science Education Unit, Ghana Education Service, commended Experimento Ghana for the opportunity to enhance STEM application as well as teaching and learning in schools.

The Director, speaking on the importance of STEM, urged participants to cooperate and put in their maximum efforts to ensure the three-day training becomes productive.

She said lessons learnt when effectively implemented would help change the classroom narrative by assisting more students to embark on team work and ultimately improve communities.

“Go back, put whatever you have acquired into practice and teach your students to discover, explore to be able to apply to solve problems,” Mrs Opare stated.

Experimento Ghana LBG is a non governmental organisation that identifies STEM related courses and trains teachers with experience in science and IT to enable them solve problems in their schools and homes to make life easy.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

