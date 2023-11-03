Election 2024: NPP elects flagbearer tomorrow

By Christopher Arko

Accra, Nov. 1 GNA – The New Patriotic Party (NPP) will tomorrow, November 04, 2023, elect a flagbearer to lead the Party into the 2024 General Election.

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Mr Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Dr Owusu Afriyie-Akoto, a former Minister for Food and Agriculture, and Mr Francis Addai-Nimoh, a former MP for Mampong are vying for the NPP flagbearer position.

Over 200,000 delegates are expected to participate in the election nationwide, which will take place in 275 polling stations and 16 regional centres.

All is set for the polls with the aspirants signing an undertaking to accept the results of the presidential primaries at a meeting with the Elections Committee and national executives of the Party 48 hours to the polls.

The aspirants have also agreed not to resign from the Party if they lose the elections and support the eventual winner of the contest.

A total of ten aspirants – Mr Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Joe Ghartey, Kennedy Agyapong, Boakye Agyarko, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, Dr Owusu Afriyie-Akoto, Francis Addai-Nimoh, Dr Konadu Apraku and Kojo Poku in May this year filed to contest the flagbearer position.

At the end of the August 26 polls, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Mr Kennedy Agyapong, Mr Alan Kyerematen, Dr Owusu Afriyie-Akoto, Mr Francis Addai-Nimoh and Mr Boakye Agyarko per their votes, were shortlisted to contest on November 4, 2023, for the slot.

Mr Francis Addai-Nimoh and Boakye Agyarko had a tie in their votes and scheduled to take part in a special vote to break the tie, but Mr Boakye Agyarko withdrew from the contest.

Mr Alan Kyerematen, later resigned from the Party after the Special Delegates Conference and stated his resolve to contest as an independent candidate citing intimidation of his supporters.

Meanwhile, the police and the Electoral Commission have stated their readiness for the election tomorrow.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

