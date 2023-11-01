‘EC hasn’t taken any decision on creating constituencies beyond Guan’

Accra, Nov. 1, GNA – The Electoral Commission (EC) says it has not taken any decision on creating constituencies beyond that of the Guan Constituencyand urges the public to disregard any publication to the contrary.

A statement issued by Mr Michael Boadu, the Acting Head of Public Affairs, EC, copied to the Ghana News Agency on Tuesday, said the Commission was only creating one constituency; the Guan Constituency in the Oti Region.

It said the EC’s attention had been drawn to a news item in the media that 25 constituencies were going to be created ahead of the 2024 general election.

“The Commission wishes to state for the information of the public that it is only creating one constituency, which is the Guan Constituency in the Oti Region”.

“The EC, therefore, urges the public to pay no attention to the said publication.”

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

