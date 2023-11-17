Court remands dispatch rider over alleged iPhone robbery

Credit: Emelia Nkrumah,

Accra, Nov. 16, GNA – A 23-year-old dispatch rider, who allegedly robbed a student of her iPhones valued GH₵2, 100, has been remanded by an Accra Circuit Court.

Lord Mensah is said to have used force and threat of harm on the student to steal the said phones.

Charged with conspiracy to commit crime and robbery, Mensah pleaded not guilty.

He has been remanded by the Court presided over by Mr Isaac Addo to reappear on November 27, 2023.

Meanwhile his accomplices, Nana, Black, Emma and Malouda are currently at large.

The facts as presented by Police Chief Inspector Jonas Lawer are that the complainant, Ria Ruth Effe Arthur, is a student and resided at South La Estate while the accused person was a resident of Agbogbloshie, Accra.

The prosecution said on November 7, 2023, the accused person and two others were on a motor bike. Another two who were also on a different motor bike.

The riders went to La and on saw the complainant at a cosmetics shop at Sergeant Adjetey-La. Two of the robbers armed with a jack knife attacked the complainant with threat of harm if she failed to hand over her mobile phones to them.

It said the complainant, upon the fears of being harmed by the robbers, who were apparently armed and intended to carry out their threats, surrendered her iPhone 6s valued GH₵1,200.00 and iPhone 5 valued GH₵900.00 to them. One had pulled out a jack knife.

The prosecution said having succeeded in their mission, two of the robbers now at large, jumped on the accused person’s motorbike and sped off with them.

It said the complainant raised the alarm where witnesses gave them a hot chase and succeeded in pushing them on the ground.

The prosecution said Nana and Black escaped with the phone but the accused, Mensah, was captured and handed over to the Police.

It said during investigations, a relative of the accused person retrieved the cell phones from Agbogbloshie, a locality in Accra and handed them over to the Police.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

