Catholic Bishop of Yendi Diocese inaugurates peace centre and ethnic peace team

By Abebe Dawuni

Yendi (N/R) Nov 3, GNA – The Catholic Bishop of Yendi Diocese Most Reverend Matthew Yitiereh has inaugurated Peace Centre and an inter-ethnic peace team with representatives from Dagombas and Konkombas.

The inter-ethnic peace team would assist in building peace between Dagomba and Konkomba communities.

The team is made up of 11 people from each side with one representative from Ya-Na Abukari II the Overlord of Dagbon.

Some of the team members include Yeni Kpihi-Na Mohammed Musah, Ya-Na’s representative, Bindana Ahmed Ziblim, Alhaji Alhassan Shahadu, Chishe Na Mohammed Bilema, Rashid Alaru Fusheini and Hajia Nuhu Ramatu, Dagomba team representatives. Rev. Moses Baka, John Uwumborngnam, Titus Jawol, Grace Wumbidin, and Elvis Nakpija, Konkomba representatives.

In his inaugural address, Bishop Yitiereh said the promotion of peace in the world was paramount and the church would ensure that her children lived together in peace and in love.

He reminded them that Pope John Paul II in his exhortation to the faithful people “urged that all pastoral agents are to be adequately trained for the promotion of peace”

He said the Yendi Peace centre seeks to educate all through a select group as peace agents especially among their two major ethnic group in Yendi Diocese so that all would become ambassadors of justice and peace in the Diocese and beyond.

The Bishop said the team members would ensure that love, forgiveness and reconciliation prevailed in their environment and hoped that the Yendi Peace Centre would empower them through capacity building of correct relations of harmony among issues and above all among people and all of creation.

He indicated that it was dangerous to take on high responsibilities without the corresponding professional competence.

He reminded the team members to be lovers of peace themselves and lover of all people in respective of their ethnic and cultural backgrounds.

Fr. Dr. Michael Cobb (PhD) thanked Bishop Rev. Yitiereh for giving his blessing and permission fo Fr. Gregory Dery to spearhead and lead the process on behalf of the Yendi Peace centre.

Bishop Vincent Sowah Boi Nai Emeritus said the problem facing the area was land ownership which had existed for long and needed redress.

He said faceless and influential people living outside the region were those creating the problems and urged the team members to educate their people about what was happening in their areas for peace and harmony to prevail.

He denounced rumour-mongering as that could escalate into serious issues.

GNA

