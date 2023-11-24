CAMFED Ghana supports Over 6,400 students across 38 districts

By Comfort Sena Fetrie-Akagbor

Tamale, Nov 24, GNA – CAMFED Ghana has supported over 643,964 students to go to school.

The beneficiaries include 153,649 girls supported through secondary school under CAMFED scholarship.

Mr Samuel Asare Danquah, Head of Monitoring, Evaluation, Research and Learning at CAMFED Ghana, mentioned that about 3,430 young women had also been supported through tertiary or higher education with CAMFED scholarship.

He said this during CAMFED Ghana National Annual General Meeting, held in Tamale on the theme: “CAMFED’s 2024-2029 Strategy: Your Role in Successful Implementation.”

The meeting was to provide a platform for CAMFED Ghana, its partners and champions to discuss critical issues around the chosen theme and to report on the major programme of activities that had been undertaken in the year.

It was also to receive input from champions that would inform strategies and approaches for the ensuing year.

Mr Danquah stated that CAMFED Ghana had trained 2,400 Teacher Mentors and Community Mentors to support girls in 1,189 CAMFED partner schools with 1,107 Leaner Guides trained to also support students in secondary and primary schools to improve girls’ performance in schools.

He said CAMFED Ghana had invested in training programmes for school administrations to strengthen school governance and accountability systems.

Madam Fairuza Safian, National Director of CAMFED Ghana, said over the next six years, CAMFED would implement comprehensive support system, targeted at the most marginalized girls to enable young women transition to secure livelihoods and join a peer network of leaders, to drive the adoption of best practices in national education systems.

