Bulgaria: Deputy Energy Minister at Green Business Conference: Cabinet, Businesses, Academic Circles Coopering Is Key for Competitive Environment

Sofia, Nov 16 (BTA/GNA) – The cooperation between the Government, businesses, and academic circles is key for handling the challenges and creating a competitive environment in Bulgaria, Deputy Energy Minister Krassimir Nenov told the “Green Business is GREAT” conference here Thursday, as quoted by the Energy Ministry. The forum was organized by the British Bulgarian Business Association (BBBA) in partnership with the British Embassy in Bulgaria.

Held for a third consecutive year, the conference aims to outline the successful green initiatives of British and Bulgarian companies, putting an emphasis on the interaction between the Government, the business community, and society.

Within his speech, Nenov presented the main priorities in the Energy Ministry’s work, putting an emphasis on the update of the Integrated Energy and Climate Plan, the Strategy for Sustainable Energy Development until 2030 with a horizon to 2050, and the 2050 Climate Neutrality Roadmap adopted by Parliament in October.

Among the participants in Thursday’s forum were Environment and Water Minister Yulian Popov, Deputy Economy Minister Nikolay Pavlov, Deputy Minister of Innovation and Competitiveness Vesselina Mincheva, BBBA Board of Directors Chair Miroslava Kostadinova, British Ambassador to Bulgaria Rob Dixon, and business representatives.

BTA/GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

