Agro-based companies New Okaff and OMNI Fert support Farmers’ Day  

By Patrick Ofoe Nudzi

Accra, Nov 16, GNA – Two agro-based companies, New Okaff Industries Limited and OMNI Fert in the agriculture value chain, have donated agricultural inputs, items and some cash to support the upcoming National Farmers’ Day.

This year’s National Farmers’ Day Celebration is the 39th ceremony and comes off December 1, which provides an opportunity to highlight the importance of sustainable agriculture practices, celebrate the contributions of farmers, and reflect on the positives.

OMNI Fert, an indigenous Ghanaian company, providing affordable fertilizers to scale up crop production donated an amount Gh¢50, 000 and has supported the ceremony since 2017.

The New Okaff Industries Limited donated Gh¢90,000 worth of items, including organic fertilizers, anti-snake larvae (insecticide) and natural baths. It also presented a cash amount of Gh¢10, 000.

The items, together with the cash donations, were received on behalf of the Ministry of Food and Agriculture by Mr Yaw Frimpong, Deputy Minister for the Agriculture sector.

He commended the entities for their unflinching support over the years, adding that items and cash would help the farmers great and the ceremony at large.

The annual National Farmers’ Day celebrates Ghanaian farmers and fishers for their contribution to the economy, from innovative farming techniques to sustainable practices in fishing and the nation’s profound appreciation of the role and contribution of farmers to national development.

The theme for this year’s Farmers’ Day Celebration, is “Delivering Smart Solutions for Sustainable Food Security and Resilience,” and it is relevant to achieving food security in Ghana within the context of an increase in population growth and its accompanying food system issues.

Dr. Bryan Acheampong, sector Minister undertook a diagnosis of the sector leading to the understanding, appreciation and implementation of interventions.

At the national level, the event has been opened for a five-day agriculture fair and grand durbar to allow farmers to network with industry players, and learn and adopt new technologies, machinery and research innovations in agriculture.

The five-day National Agricultural Festival, Agrifest Ghana 2023 would begin November 27 to December 1. The Agrifest Ghana 2023 will be held on the principal streets of the Ministerial enclave in Accra.

The last day of Agrifest which marks the first Friday of December would be celebrated with an Awards Night Ceremony at the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT), Auditorium and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo would confer national honours on best-performing farmers and fishers.

A total of fifteen award categories would receive recognition at the awards night in Tarkwa.

Regional Farmers’ Day celebration would continue to be held in all 16 regions and Regional Ministers would confer regional honours on the best-performing farmers in their region on behalf of the President.

There would be five (5) regional award categories per region, namely: The Regional Best Farmer, Regional Best Livestock Farmer, Regional Best Female Farmer, Regional Best Fisher, and Regional Physically Challenged Farmers.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

