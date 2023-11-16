Bantama honours President Akufo-Addo with library project

By Stephen Asante

Accra, Nov. 16, GNA – President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has inaugurated a state-of-the-art community library and technology hub at Bantama, in Kumasi.

The project, named after the President, is the idea Mr. Francis Asenso-Boakye, Member of Parliament (MP) for Bantama, and aims to instill the love of reading in the youth to enhance their career-development.

It is one of the strategic educational initiatives by the MP and Minister of Works and Housing to build an informed and knowledge-based society and promote literacy and e-learning in his constituency.

The President was grateful to the chiefs and people for honouring him, saying the project was in line with the government’s agenda to provide quality education to the people.

“I am more thrilled by the fact that the project is educational based, something that touches my heart,” he noted.

President Akufo-Addo underscored the need for stakeholders to continually invest in literacy programmes to create opportunities for the youth to realise their God-given talents.

Education, he noted, was the key to success in life, urging the youth to patronise the library for their own benefit.

The President described Mr. Asenso-Boakye as a visionary leader and asked the people to support him as he worked to uplift their standards of living.

“The MP has over the years been focused in working for the people,” he stated, stressing that he was one of the hardworking Ministers committed to the country’s development and growth.

Mr. Asenso-Boakye said information, communication and technology had become an integral part of education all over the world.

Consequently, he has stepped up efforts to construct more community libraries and technological hubs in the constituency to enable the youth to embrace e-learning.

Mr. Hayford Siaw, Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Library Authority, supervisors of the project, assured that his outfit would work assiduously to promote the concept of reading.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

