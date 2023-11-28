Aspiring Assemblyman calls on his colleagues to show decorum in their campaign

By Emmanuel Nyatsikor

Adaklu Kodzobi (V/R), Nov. 28, GNA – Mr Evans Akpah, an aspiring Assemblyman in the Adaklu Kodzobi Electoral Area in the Adaklu district, has called on his colleague aspirants to show decorum and decency.

“Let us refrain from campaigns of insults and mudslinging and show decorum and decency in our campaigns,” he advised.

Mr Akpah made the call when he introduced himself to the chief and people of Adaklu Kodzobi.

He said they should rather let the electorate know why they wanted to represent them in the Assembly and what they could do to improve their living conditions.

Mr Akpah said if given the nod he would in consultation with the chiefs and other stakeholders in the five communities, form a committee to be known as Adaklu Kodzobi Electoral Area Development committee, to plan the development of the area.

He said the people of the area needed an energetic, dedicated and hard-working person to represent them in the Assembly and considered himself the ideal person.

He promised to liaise with professional bodies to give counseling to the youth to guide them in choosing the right professions.

Again, he would work with the leadership of the five communities to achieve unity among them to serve as the catalyst for total development of the area.

Five people, including Mr Sampson Gakpo, the incumbent and Presiding Member of the Adaklu District Assembly, are contesting for the position in the Electoral area.

GNA

