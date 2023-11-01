All-Nations University SRC mobilises students for breast screening

By Prince Agyapong

Koforidua (E/R), Nov. 1, GNA – The Student Representative Council (SRC) of the All-Nations University (ANU) has organised a breast screening event, demonstrating their dedication to raising awareness about the global health issue among students.

The breast screening and sensitisation programme aimed to educate the students about the risks and causes of breast cancer, especially in women, as well as promote early detection, enabling students to access timely treatment.

Mr Bob-Dery Kelvin, President of All Nations University’s SRC, noted that it was crucial to prioritise breast screening and awareness due to the unfortunate number of women who had lost their lives to breast cancer.

He highlighted the seriousness of chronic breast diseases due to the delicate nature of the human breast and called for collective efforts and utmost vigilance in detecting early signs of the disease for prompt treatment.

After the screening, it was determined that no student had been diagnosed with breast cancer or showed any signs of breast complications.

However, Mr. Kelvin emphasised that medication was easily accessible and that the SRC was ready to support students who may be diagnosed with breast complications during future screenings.

He further touched on the importance of regular breast cancer awareness and screening, highlighting that stages of breast cancer could occur at any time, not just in October.

Mrs. Eleanor Ampomsem, Women Commissioner of ANU SRC, said early screening for breast cancer was important and that understanding the risk factors and making lifestyle adjustments could greatly contribute to maintaining a healthy breast and increasing chances of survival.

She advised that women regularly checked their breasts, as cancerous lumps could grow slowly over time.

“As it takes time for a lump to form in the breast, I suggest that women inspect their breasts every three months of the year to discover breast complications early,” she said.

She urged the students to abstain from excessive consumption of contraceptives, alcohol, and tobacco products but rather maintain a healthy weight, as these activities contributed to the development of breast cancer.

She also encouraged parents to educate and examine their girl child on breast cancer during their adolescent years, as well as provide adequate breast care for themselves.

Besides the breast cancer screening, students were also tested for the hepatitis B virus and blood grouping, as well as receiving an injection of the hepatitis B vaccine.

The women commissioner commended the All Nations Nursing Students Association, Business Administration Students Association, and Engineering, Health, and Allied Science Student Association for the support.

According to Mr. Akeredolu Tobiloba, the President of the ANU Nursing Association, timely detection of a breast tumour is crucial to preventing its spread to other organs.

He emphasised the importance of early detection and urged students to regularly examine their breasts for any potential health concerns.

He noted the psychological impact of breast cancer on those affected, emphasising the devastating toll it took on their physical and emotional well-being.

He stated that breast cancer could also pose a significant financial burden due to the expensive treatment involved.

He added that the impact of breast cancer on marital relationships could be devastating, potentially leading to the breakdown of homes.

He called for all and sundry to join forces to continue raising awareness and providing screening for students to address the emotional toll and potential depression caused by the disease.

GNA

