AGI Pitch Competition: Duckpro adjudged winner of 2023 Entrepreneurship Competition

Accra, Nov. 3, GNA – Duckpro has been adjudged the winner of the 4th edition of the “Entrepreneurship Pitch Competition 2023″ for young entrepreneurs as part of activities to mark the 6th Ghana Industrial Summit and Exhibition.

Team Duckpro was awarded an ultimate cash prize of US$10,000; equipment worth €3000, a year-long research support by McGill University, and access to McGill’s Agile Project Management online course to support them in managing the enterprise.

Farmtecture came up as the 1st runner-up and received a cash prize of US$6,000; equipment worth €3000, a year-long research support by McGill University, and access to McGill’s Agile Project Management online course that supports them in managing their enterprise.

The 3rd position went to Olive’s Veggies, who also won a prize of four thousand dollars US$4,000, equipment worth € 3000, a year-long research support by McGill University, and access to McGill’s Agile Project Management online course that supports them in managing the enterprise.

AgroGold Ghana Limited and Awunpara settled for the 4th and 5th spot respectively and were both awarded a US$1000 each; equipment worth € 3000, a year-long research support by McGill University, and access to McGill’s Agile Project Management online course that supports them in managing their enterprise.

The competition formed part of efforts to solve the critical challenge of food security, which is aimed at supporting the quest of the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) and partners in strengthening linkages for economic, social, and environmental sustainability.

The event was on the theme “Enabling Eco-Friendly and Resilient Food Systems.”

Participants had five minutes each to make presentations on their innovative products and ideas, where they focused on protein sources in animal feed, local food production and market access, Greenhouse vegetable production, cold storage facilities, and farmlands and labour.

Industry experts, who served as judges included the CSO, Africa Energy Consortium Limited- Mr. Kwame Jantuah, a Food Scientist, Mr. Daniel Amanqauh, and the Technical Advisor, Invest for Jobs, GIZ Ghana, Madam Eunice Agyeiwah Agyepong.

The AGI and its partners, including the McGill University master card FTP, Impact Investing Ghana and GIZ Ghana, have been key players emphasising the need for the private sector to engage in long-term collaborations with the government, universities, and technical training institutions in enabling eco-friendly and resilient food systems.

GNA

