Africa’s youngest Minister and MP to attend 2023 Volta Fair

By Samuel Akumatey

Ho, Nov. 21, GNA – The sixth edition of the Volta Trade and Investment Fair would be attended by one of Africa’s youngest Minster’s of State.

Ms Emma Inamutila Theofelus, Member of Parliament (MP), who is the Deputy Minister of ICT of the Republic of Namibia would be addressing a youth entrepreneurial summit that forms part of the two-week fair as keynote speaker.

A release by the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI), organisers of the event, said “Ms Theofelus is participating in this year’s fair at the invitation of the organisers.

The release announced that, “during her visit to Volta, she will deliver the keynote address at the 2nd Volta Young Entrepreneurs Summit on Sunday, December 02, 2023, in Ho.

“Additionally, she will pay courtesy calls on some traditional rulers in the Region and visit various tourism sites”.

This year’s fair is on the theme: “Leveraging the African Continental Free Trade Area for Local Economic Development”.

Among the organisers of the fair is the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) (AfCFTA) Secretariat and Ghana’s tourism authority.

More than 400 exhibitors are expected from including Kenya, Namibia, and countries surrounding Ghana, and patronage is expected to run into tens of thousands.

Mr Dela Gadzanku, Chairman of the AGI in the Eastern Volta and Oti Regions, shared appreciation for the State official’s inclination, and said “Honourable Emma’s visit to the Region will not only deepen the exiting cordial relationship between the two Commonwealth nation’s but also serve as an inspiration to the young people of Volta, especially the girl child.

Several other forums, conferences and business promotion initiatives line the fair, coming off at the Ho Sports Stadium from November 26 to December 10.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Ministry of Railway Development and the National Coordinating Office of the AfCFTA are among key supporters of the fair.

The rest are the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre, the Ghana Free Zones Authority, the Kenyan Export promotion and Branding Agency, and the Volta Development Forum.

Sponsors include the Ghana Exim Bank, Bank of Ghana, Absa Bank, GOIL, the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority, Stanbic Bank, ADB and Kenya Airways.

