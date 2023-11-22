Afigya-Kwabre North MP supports schools with computers

By Samuel Ofori Boateng

Ahenkro (Ash), Nov. 22, GNA – Mr Collins Adomako Mensah, Member of Parliament for Afigya-Kwabre North, has donated quantities of computers and their accessories to some basic schools in the constituency.

The beneficiary schools are at Ahenkro, Boaman and Denase communities.

The computers are to support the efforts by the government to strengthen and enhance the teaching and learning of ICT in basic schools.

Mr Adomako Mensah, speaking at a short ceremony to present the computers at Ahenkro, said it was important for every Ghanaian child to be equipped with skills in ICT to be able to fit well in the technological age.

He said advancement in technology required that children were introduced to basic skills in ICT to propel them well for the future and called on the school authorities to ensure that the children were properly trained in computer skills not only for their exams, but also for their future lives.

Mr Adomako Mensah said so far about 350 desktop and laptop computers had been donated to schools across the constituency to help promote ICT education in the area.

Nana Ahenkro Osei II, chief of Ahenkro, who received the items on behalf of the schools, thanked the MP and the government for the gesture.

He said children at basic schools in rural communities needed to be equipped with ICT skills to be able to compete with their peers in urban communities.

Nana Ahenkro Osei appealed to the government to help complete abandoned educational projects at the St. Michaels’ senior high school in the community.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

