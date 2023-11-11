ADB donates GHC 1 million towards 39th National Farmers Day 

By Muniratu Akweley Issah

Accra, Nov. 11, GNA – The Agricultural Development Bank (ADB), has presented an amount of GHC1,000,000 to the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MoFA), in support of the 39th National Farmers Day celebration.

The cheque is expected to be awarded to the 2023 National Best Farmer, at an awards night to be held at the University of Mines and Technology (UmaT), Tarkwa in the Western Region.

The 39th edition of the National Farmers Day Celebration is on the theme: “Delivering Smart Solutions for Sustainable Food Security and Resilience”.

The celebration is an annual event to celebrate farmers for their invaluable contribution to the development of the country and seeks to harness the power of innovation and technology to improve the organisation of the national award event.

The ADB has been the lead sponsor of the celebration for the past years.

Presenting the cheque, the Deputy Managing Director of ADB PLC, Eno Ofori-Atta, reiterated the commitment of the bank to enhancing investment in the agricultural sector to improve food security, provide raw materials to agro-based industries and create employment to the teaming youth in the country.

Mr Yaw Frempong Addo, Deputy Minister, MoFA, and Chairman of the Planning Committee said the celebration was an opportunity to remind stakeholders and the citizenry of the need to stand in solidarity with hardworking farmers whose sacrifices, perseverance, and tireless efforts had ensured food sustenance in the country.

He said: “Ghana cannot take for granted the constant supply of our food and nutritional needs by our farmers despite the numerous challenges they face.”

The Deputy Minister said despite the hike in food prices, food was available and accessible, adding that the government was working hard to address the challenges and ensure the affordability of food in the country.

Mr Frempong made it known that this year’s planned activities for the celebration would take a different dimension.

Activities marking the celebration would include a five-day exhibition of agricultural products at the ministerial enclave, dubbed “Agrifest” from November 27 to December 1, 2023.

“Agribusinesses from all 16 regions would come on board to exhibit their agricultural products and show to the whole world what Ghana is doing in terms of food security. There will also be a special desk placed at a vantage point to explain phase two of the Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ) programme to the citizenry for better understanding and participation so that Ghana will completely end or reduce the importation of food items.”

There would also be a float through the principal streets of Accra for awareness creation towards the 39th National Farmers Day Celebration.

The Deputy Minister also told the media that there would be a farmers’ market at Independence Square, in Accra, as part of the celebration.

He added that food items including yam, cassava, plantain, rice and poultry products, would be transported and sold at affordable prices.

He said although the districts and regions would have the usual exhibition and awards, the national event would be an indoor awards night at the University of Mines and Technology (UmaT), Tarkwa in the Western Region, where nominees would be invited to receive their awards.

He appealed to Corporate Organisations and stakeholders to support this year’s celebrations, saying, “We are ready to receive donations, we are appealing to everyone to come on board as it is always done over the years to help make this year’s event a success.”

GNA

