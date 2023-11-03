Ablekuma South wins AMA’s 125 years anniversary quiz 

By Samuel Dodoo

Accra, Nov. 2, GNA – The Ablekuma South Sub-Metropolitan schools under the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) have won the inter-schools and circuits quiz contest.

They got 56.5 points to beat their counterparts, Okaikoi South and Ashiedu Keteke Sub-Metros, who got 56.0 and 37.5, respectively, to place second and third in the competition.

The initiative was aimed at developing the children’s minds to be creative and critical thinkers and be abreast of AMA’s history, sanitation and current affairs of the city of Accra.

It was sponsored by EPP Books Services, Zenith University College, Matrix, Tesburys, Legon City Mall, Indomie Ghana, Zeeland Fun World and Cocoa Processing Company Limited.

Mrs Elizabeth Kwatsoe Sackey, the Accra Metropolitan Chief Executive, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said the theme for AMA’s 125 Anniversary was to reflect the rich legacy of local governance and steadfast commitment to the progress of the people.

“It was an excellent opportunity for students to come together, demonstrate their knowledge, and foster a sense of commitment as AMA celebrates the anniversary,” she stated.

By engaging the minds of the children on the history of AMA, sanitation issues and current affairs, they would become conversant with the issues while identifying weak schools in the metropolis and providing them with support to lift the education standards.

Mrs Justine Eva Appawu, the Accra Metro Director of the Ghana Education Service, commended the AMA Chief Executive for the initiative, which she said would benefit all schools in the Metropolis to aid in educational engagement and community involvement.

The overall winners, the second and third positions were awarded medals to encourage learning and excellence.

