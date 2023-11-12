78th Remembrance Day for Veterans observed in Western Region

By Gladys Abakah

Takoradi, Nov 12, GNA – The 78th Remembrance Day, a memorial activity observed in Commonwealth member states for the fallen men of the First World War, has been held by the security agencies in the Western Region.

The Day, also known as Poppy Day, saw the Ghana Police Service, the National Fire Service, Air Force and ex-serviceman gathering on the cenotaph near the Takoradi Harbour to pay homage to the fallen heroes.

It was also to create awareness among the public about the sacrifices of ex-service men, who laid down their lives for their country.

Mr Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, the Western Regional Minister, and the Guest of Honour, said selflessness was key to nation building and encouraged all Ghanaians to give of their best to Mother Ghana.

The country needed to progress at a faster pace and could only be achieved through collective and individual actions to change the current economic and social narratives, he said.

“We critically need to visit the good behaviour, values and selflessness of this gallant men,” the Minister said.

He commended the veterans for their act of courage and bravery in line of duty and charged them to keep ensuring peace in Ghana and the world at large.

The Veterans Administration Ghana read the Biyon Verse; “We Shall Remember Them” in honour of their fallen colleagues.

The ceremony saw a wreath laying by the Minister, Ghana Armed Forces, Ex-serviceman, Expatriates, chiefs and people of the Western Region, and other security service agencies in remembrance of the brave veterans across the world.

The remembrance poppy, a symbol in memoriam of the gallant soldiers, were sold to support the welfare of veterans, while a minute’s silence was observed for their gentle souls to keep resting in peace.

GNA

