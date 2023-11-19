2026 FIFA WCQ: “This is my most disappointing moment in football” – Madagascar coach livid after loss to Ghana

By Edna A. Quansah

Accra, Nov. 19, GNA – Madagascar coach Romuald Rakotondrabe is disappointed after his side lost 1-0 to Ghana in Group I’s first game of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Inaki Williams grabbed his first and only goal for Ghana in the 90+6 minutes to give the Black Stars the needed win over the Bareas.

The Athletic Bilbao forward Williams connected a fantastic cross from Gideon Mensah to deliver a powerful header to deny hard-nut to break Madagascar a vital away point.

After the game, coach Rakontondrabe praised his charges for a good show, however expressed disappointment in their loss of concentration in the dying minutes of the game.

‘The boys have done so well but I’m so disappointed. This is one of my most disappointing moments in football where you concede a goal 25 seconds into regulation time. And in such big games, some of these mistakes cannot be made.

“The boys started very well, in the first 45 minutes where we had some chances but we couldn’t bury it. In the second half, our goalkeeper saved us and we were hoping to get a point but that last-minute goal spoilt it. I can’t even find the right words to express it,” said the Bareas coach.

Ghana is in second place in the group behind Comoros who defeated Central Africa Republic 4-2.

Coach Chris Hughton would regroup his players as they play guest to Comoros on Tuesday, November 21.

GNA

