Ho Technical University holds graduation ceremony for 1,500

By Samuel Akumatey

Ho, GNA – More than 1,500 have graduated from various programmes at the Ho Technical University (HTU) at its 24th graduation ceremonies.

There were graduates from the faculties of Applied Sciences and Technology, Arts and Design, the Built and Natural Environment, and the HTU Business School.

There were also students from the Faculty of Engineering, and each received a certificate.

Three students graduated with Master of Technology, 512 with Bachelor of Technology, and 1037 with Higher National Diploma.

Professor Ben Honyenugah, Vice Chancellor of the University, in a report, said the University was graduating its first batch of the four year Bachelor in Hospitality and Tourism Management, which was a niche area.

He commended the resilience to pursue the various courses, and said all had been built and destined to succeed in their various fields of endeavour.

The Vice chancellor mentioned the introduction of new programmes, including BSC Economics and Innovation, BTECH Biomedical Engineering, BTECH Real Estate and Facilities Management, and BTECH Architectural Technology.

He said all new programmes had passed approval stages, and would help provide the needed engineering and management skills to build the nation.

Prof Honyenuga further mentioned investment in academic resources including infrastructure, and said classrooms, ICT labs etc were being provided and improved.

He said MOUs, including with the NAVY and some foreign countries, had begun to bear fruit with new program development, and foreign exchanges for both student and staff.

The University had boosted its national and international reputation with success in various awards and pitch competitions including the coveted national innovation event, YouStart.

The Ho Technical University had also won a national culinary competition.

Prof Honyenuga said the University would, however, required financial clearance to recruit more staff for its expansion, and also appealed for the completion of four age-old GETFund projects, which continued to stall even though at near completion.

The Vice Chancellor further appealed that the niche hospitality management department required a hotel school with the needed facilities to aid teaching and learning.

Ms. Evelyn Fortitude-Terkpor, a product of the University who had become a successful agro-investor, was guest speaker, and urged graduates to place value in the offerings of the University, and to pursue excellence in all endeavours.

Mr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, Minister for Education, in a speech read on his behalf, commended the University for its strides in excellence, and that its progress aligned with the Government’s efforts to develop the nation’s industrial prospects.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

