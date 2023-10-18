World Vision Ghana Launches Mini- ‘Enough Campaign’ to celebrate World Food Day 

Accra, Oct 18, GNA-World Vision Ghana has launched a mini-campaign dubbed “ENOUGH” aimed at eradicating hunger and malnutrition to promote access to quality, safe, and nutritious food for all.

The launch, which took place in six of its Area Programmes (APs) in Garu, Bawku West, Fanteakwa, Affram Plains, Krachi West, and Kadjebi, was also used to mark World Food Day.

As part of the activities marking World Food Day, 394 vulnerable children received 911 live poultry birds under the auspices of World Vision Korea’s livestock support.

According to the Bawku West Cluster Manager, Mr. Robert Pwazaga, the launch of “Enough” campaign and the distribution of live poultry birds were demonstrations of World Vision’s commitment towards improving the wellbeing of the most vulnerable girls, boys, their families, and communities.

Climate change, poverty, natural disasters such as flooding, uncontrolled bushfires, economic meltdown and communal conflicts is affecting Ghana’s food and nutrition insecurity.

“The growing food and nutrition insecurity is increasingly affecting children’s health, growth, and development, furthering vulnerabilities among millions of children and their families living in deprived communities”.

“This campaign will contribute towards Ghana’s food systems transformation to reduce child hunger and malnutrition”, said Maxwell Amedi, head of the Food Security and Resilience Technical Programme at World Vision Ghana, during the campaign launch in Zibilla in the Bawku West District.

He said the campaign would help strengthen the capacities of smallholder farmers, agricultural extension service providers, and peasant households to build their resilience and boost food production and availability.

“In addition to reducing food waste and poverty, it would improve household’s food and nutrition security and safety of children”, he added.

“Access to quality and nutritious food is a basic human right and therefore key to improving the health and wellbeing of children for a sustainable future”, said Mabel Akuyo Adorbor, Sponsorship manager at World Vision Ghana after witnessing the distribution of live birds to some beneficiaries at the Krachi West Cluster.

The launch of enough campaign, celebration of world food day and the distribution of live birds to vulnerable children which took place simultaneously, brought together development practitioners, communities, farmers, families, and individuals to reflect on the current food and nutrition security status of the country.

Stakeholders raised concerns about increasing child hunger and malnutrition as a result of wars, conflicts, and economic hardship, coupled with the impact of climate change, and losses of biodiversity, and poverty.

While calling on the government to act urgently, the stakeholders commended World Vision for launching enough campaign to address child hunger and malnutrition to reduce its impact children’s growth, development as well as their vulnerabilities.

GNA

