Women In Entrepreneurship Awards 2023 slated for November 4 

By Iddi Yire

Accra, Oct 30, GNA – The third edition of the Women in Entrepreneurship Awards (WIEA), an initiative of the Women in Entrepreneurship Ghana (WIEG) will take place on Saturday, November 4, in Accra.

A statement issued by Madam Sylvia Tweneboah-Koduah, the Chief Executive Officer of WIEA, copied to the Ghana News Agency said the awards, which is under the auspices of Corporate Synergy is on the theme: “Digitization: Scaling up Business in Economic Crises.”

It said the event recognises the strong impactful effort by some women in the business industry and contributing to Ghana’s economic growth.

It said this year, the award scheme sought to encourage young women to embrace entrepreneurship with much emphasis on digitization.

The statement noted that the use of modern technological tools to strengthen business integrity and increase revenue generation had a crucial role to play so far as business growth was concerned.

It said WIEA 2023 registered tough competition in 25 categories, including Woman Entrepreneur of the Year; Fashion Entrepreneur of the Year; Beauty Entrepreneur of the Year; Beverage Brand of the Year; Most Promising Entrepreneur of the Year; Family Business of the Year, Made in Ghana Product of the Year; Social Entrepreneur of the Year, Food Entrepreneur of the Year.

Others are “Persons with Disability (PWD) Entrepreneur of the Year,” “Most Inspiring Woman Entrepreneur of the Year;” “Financial Service Provider of the Year;’ “Health and Well-Being Entrepreneur of the Year; Micro/Small Business Entrepreneur of the Year;” and “Social Entrepreneur of the Year.”

The statement further stated that WIEA would also celebrate the 100 Most Successful Women Entrepreneurs in Ghana, and recognise and honour Ghanaians under the age of 25 who are making exploits in various fields, dubbed the “Exceptional Under 25 Awards”.

It said among the dignitaries that were expected to grace the occasion include Gifty Anti, Sally Akua Amoakowaa, Lydia Forson, Claudia Lumor, Nana Yaa Konadu, and Deloris Frimpong Manso.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

