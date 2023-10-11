Volta Region’s three coastal districts risk being uninhabitable in 30 years – Centre 

By Benard Worlali Awumee

Anloga, (V/R), Oct. 11, GNA- The Africa Centre of Excellence in Coastal Resilience (ACECoR) has warned that Volta Region’s three coastal communities might become uninhabitable by 20 to 30 years if no urgent steps are taken.

Dr Precious Mattah, the Deputy Director at the Centre for Coastal Management, ACECoR, who gave the warning, said the coastal area and some mainlands of the Volta Region were gradually sinking due to some activities in the area in recent years, a situation he described as dangerous, and needed urgent attention.

Delivering a speech during a Congress of Chiefs and Queens of Anlo at Anloga as part of this year’s Hogbetsotsoza, the traditional festival of the Anlos, he said, “our land is sinking…in some 20 to 30 years to come, we may lose the entire Anloland.”

The Congress offered a platform for chiefs, queens, and other stakeholders in Anlo to come together and discuss the pressing issues in the enclave.

Communities including Anyanui, Agorkedzi, Atorkor, Woe, Keta, Kedzi, Adina, Denu, Aflao, which formed the coastal communities in the region risked sinking, he said.

He stated that Agbozume, Nogokpo, Atiavi and Shime inland communities had recently been experiencing flooding.

He indicated that these lands were sinking at about one to four millimetres annually, adding that although the rate was insignificant, it could pose a future threat for habitation.

Dr Mattah attributed the phenomenon among others, to the drawing of underground water for salt mining operations, which was like what pertained with the salt mining company operating at Adina and Songhor.

He said it was best that miners found an alternative way of drawing sea water for their operations to save the land from submerging over time.

Dr Mattah also touched on how climate change had caused the two rainy seasons to be combined into one, which did not allow for proper drainage, thereby causing flooding, particularly in low-lying areas like Keta and Agbozume.

On inland flooding, he said it was due to the silting of the Keta Lagoon, thus blocking other sources of water from entering but rather lodging around Avu Lagoon and Agorbledokui areas.

Dr Mattah, who shared his reservation on the planned Keta Port project, said although the activity was needed, research had proven that the land was so fragile and must be studied well before the commencement of operations.

He stressed that the most suitable places for harbour projects were usually hard and rocky lands, compared to the sandy Keta land, which needed proper feasibility studies and environmental assessments.

GNA

