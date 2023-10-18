USA hammers Ghana 4-0 in an international friendly

Accra, Oct. 18, GNA – The Black Stars of Ghana suffered a humiliating 4-0 defeat at the hands of the United States of America (USA) in an international friendly played on Wednesday morning, at the Geodis Park Tynnese, USA.

It was not so good a performance from the Coach Chris Hughton led team, who last week lost 2-0 at the hands of Mexico in the first friendly match played in USA.

Coach Hughton made some changes in the line-up that played against Mexico by introducing goalkeeper Manag Nurudeen for Lawrence Ati-Zigi, while Jerome Opoku was handed his debut for Ghana.

Jordan Ayew also started, after being left on the bench against Mexico last week.

Giovani Reyna opened the scores for the USA courtesy an error by Nicholas Opoku as he failed to make a clearance in the tenth minute.

Christian Pulisic scored the second goal from a spot kick.

Kudus Mohammed tried to reduce the deficit with an ambitious shot on target, but his effort was blocked.

USA made it 3-0 through Florin Balogun on 22nd minute after woeful defending by Ghana.

Reyna, made it four for USA from an indirect freekick deep within the Ghana area, as he put it beyond goalkeeper Manaf and all the defenders stuck in the post.

With a 4-0 lead after the first half, Ghana introduced Thomas Partey, Gideon Mensah, for the likes of Elisha Owusu, Salis and Nuamah coming in but they could so little to salvage the situation.

The defeat means that Chris Hughton’s side has lost two games on the bounce after a 2-0 defeat to Mexico last week and conceded six goals without scoring any.

GNA



