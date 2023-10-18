AfroFuture Festival announces Davido, Black Sherif and J Hus as headliners

By Simon Asare

Accra, Oct. 18, GNA – The annual AfroFuture festival, formerly known as Afrochella, will bring to Ghana some of the best musicians around the world on December 28–29, 2023.



Nigerian Afrobeats star Davido, UK rapper J Hus, and Ghanaian singer Black Sherif have been announced as the headliners for this year’s music festival.



The AfroFuture festival, which is undeniably one of the biggest music events in Ghana during the Christmas festivities, celebrates the art, fashion, and food of the country.



This year’s festival, which is themed “Black Unification & Pan Africanism,” would kick off with a two-week expo of screenings, panel discussions, and an entrepreneurial pitch competition, among others, starting December 18, 2023.



Mr. Abdul Karim Abdullah, co-founder of the music festival, said in a statement: “AfroFuture has always been more than just a festival; it’s a full-circle celebration of everything African—our culture, our people, our talents—and serves as a platform for us to appreciate and acknowledge the larger contributions we make in the world.”



The AfroFuture music festival has over the years witnessed some memorable performances from the likes of Burna Boy, Fireboy DML, Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, and Ayra Starr, among many others.

