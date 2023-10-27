Upscale efforts towards sustainable agricultural practices – GFL

By Francis Ameyibor

Tema, Oct. 27, GNA – The Ghana Federation of Labour (GFL) has stated that the promotion of sustainable agricultural practices is key to ensuring long-term viability of agricultural labour and improving working conditions.

The government should therefore encourage the use of organic and/or regenerative farming techniques, promote integrated pest management, and invest in irrigation, soil fertility, and other inputs, GFL has stated.

In a paper to the Minister of Finance titled “GFL inputs towards the preparation of the 2024 Budget Statement and Economic Policy jointly signed by Mr. Caleb Nartey and Mr. Abraham Koomson, GFL President and Secretary General, respectively, and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Tema, stated.

The GFL also suggested investing in rural infrastructure and services, which should be an important part of creating a supportive environment for agricultural labour.

This includes providing affordable housing, access to basic services such as water, sanitation, and electricity, and improving roads and transport.

The Federation of Labour also noted the need to strengthen labour rights and protections and ensure that agricultural labour is adequately protected, which is essential for creating a safe and secure working environment.

“This includes ensuring that workers have access to collective bargaining rights and that labour laws are properly enforced,” the Federation stated.

The federation also called for improved access to credit and financing, which it described as essential for agricultural workers to invest in their operations and increase their productivity, by providing access to small loans, subsidies, and other forms of financial support.

The GFL also called for enhanced support for training and education to improve the skills of agricultural labour and ensure that they have the necessary knowledge and expertise too.

The Federation also called for a review of the current Pensions Act, Act 766, Act 2008, as pensioners receive reduced lump sum benefits as compared to lump sum benefits under PNDC Law 247.

The GFL stressed that an estimated 80 percent of retirees were made worse off in 2020 alone, adding that the numbers were expected to rise this year and subsequent years if urgent steps were not initiated to reverse the trend.

The GFL reminded the President to redeem to top up the deficit for those who received reduced pensions in 2020.

As part of the preparation for the presentation of the 2024 budget and in line with Section 21(1) of the Public Financial Act 2016 (Act 921), the Ministry of Finance requested that labour unions and identifiable groups submit inputs for consideration in the 2024 Budget and Economic Policy.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

