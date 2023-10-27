Paramount Chief of Adidome warns victims against returning to their flooded home

By Kekeli K. Blamey

Mafi Dugame (V/R), Oct. 27, GNA – Togbe Kwasinyi Kakaklolo Agyeman V, Paramount Chief of Adidome has warned flood victims not to return to their flooded homes until they were advised to do so.

He said information available revealed that some victims were returning to their dwellings as a result of a decrease in the water levels.

Togbe Agyeman, together with some stakeholders, who toured some affected communities to assess how PWDs were faring in the disaster, said some buildings could collapse and the integrity of the structures should be passed before their occupation.

He assured the victims of measures to support then with housing as they awaited the NADMO to confirm that their houses were safe to live in before they returned.

“We cannot allow our people to go into these houses at the moment. We just heard that a woman in her late 80s just fell down and broke her leg, when she tried relocating to her flooded home.”

Togbe Agyeman said more relief items would be brought to the victims, while urging them to remain at the various safe havens.

Some areas visited included Mafi Dugame, Mafi Devime, Mafi Aguwakpoe, Mafi Kebegodo, Old Bakpa, Aklamador Awadiwe- Kome.

Togbe Dordoe IV, Dufia of Mafi Zortikpo commended the efforts of Togbe Agyemang and appealed that he continues to foster more efforts of support.

He said the flood had rendered many residents homeless and it would be appropriate to give a more supportive hand.

Mrs Beatrice Mamavi Anagbonu, the Central Tongu Chairperson, PWDs, indicated that about 332 PWDs at the over-bank were rendered homeless as a result of the floods.

She lauded Togbe Agyeman for the continuous support towards their welfare and called for more, adding that it was the hope of the PWDs that the relief items would be evenly distributed.

Mr Atokple Lucky, District Director of Social Welfare Department, Central Tongu said the office would also ensure that all relief items from government would be provided to the people.

He said PWDs would not be left out in any items and support that would be presented to victims.

GNA

