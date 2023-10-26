This year’s Remembrance Day to be commemorated on Saturday

Accra, Oct 26, GNA – This year’s Remembrance Day will be commemorated on Saturday, November 11.

Ex WO1 Bright Segbefia, the Public Relations Officer for Veterans Administration, Ghana (VAG), said though the date fell on Saturday, the event would be marked nationwide.

“Some members of the public are calling to enquire if the event will be held on the Saturday, 11 November, 2023, or postponed. I just want everyone to know that the commemoration will not be postponed. We will hold it on the Saturday, ” he said.

Ex WO1 Segbefia added tha ” this will not be the first time that the event will be held on Saturday. We’ve had very successful commemorations on Saturdays in the past”.

He said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo would be the guest of honour at this year’s event at the 1939 to 1945 Christianborg Cemetery at Osu, Accra.

Other dignitaries, including Minister’s of State, Members of Parliament, Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives, the diplomatic community, traditional leaders, personnel from the security services, and school children would also be in attendance.

GNA

