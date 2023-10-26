Schools to be closed on Saturday for Ga Manye Funeral

Accra, Oct. 25, GNA – The Funeral Planning Committee of the late Naa Dedei Omaedru III, the Ga Manye, has set Saturday, October 28, 2023, as the new date for the closure of schools.

This follows the announcement of revision of the date for the closure of schools, shops and offices in and around the Ga Mashie Traditional Area by the Committee for the funeral.

Mr Stephen Abamfo, Greater Accra Regional Director of Education, said this in a press release to the Ghana News Agency.

“From the Funeral Planning Committee of the late Naa Dedei Omaedru III, the Ga Manye, the new date for the closure of schools, shops and offices in and around Ga Mashie Traditional Area is Saturday 28 October, 2023.”

“In view of that, no school in the Greater Accra Region will be closed down on Thursday 26th and Friday 27th October, 2023,” he said.

Mr Abamfo urged all heads and teachers in the region to heed to the directive.

GNA

