TEWU-UCC swears in new union executives

By Isaac Arkoh

Cape Coast, Oct. 8, GNA – Elected executives of the Tertiary Education Workers Union (TUC) of the University of Cape Coast (UCC) have been sworn into office at a ceremony on Friday.

The five-member executive include Mr. Benjamin Mensah-Gorman, Chairman, Mr. Philip Kaaku, Vice Chairman, Mr. Benjamin Frank Hagan, Secretary, Mr. Ahmed Mahama, Assistant Secretary, and Mr. Francis Ackon, Trustee Local Executive.

With a four-year mandate, the executives seek to champion the welfare of the members and represent the union in negotiations.

The executives were elected on Wednesday, February 22, but due to some internal challenges the swearing in ceremony was put on hold to allow peace to prevail.

Swearing them in, Mr. Ambrose Yaw Kwadzodza, National Chairman of TEWU, commended TEWU-UCC for nurturing discipline, law, and order among the fraternity.

He highlighted the need for harmony in building an effective and cordial relationship among the Union, management, and other unions and implored the newly elected officers to listen to the concerns of members and to continue advocating for improved working conditions on their behalf.

In his acceptance speech, the Union Chairman expressed his excitement at the opportunity to serve and promised to strengthen the relationship between staff and management in achieving organizational goals and workers’ welfare.

He noted that the role of union executives was to seek the welfare of its members through legitimate negotiations and not to antagonise Management.

He urged with union members to work with the leadership and resolve union-related disputes amicably to preserve the existing peace and unity among members for the expansion of the union and the university as a whole.

He called on union members to embrace the culture of unionism as it would ensure the union’s success and facilitate the achievement of its common goal.

GNA

