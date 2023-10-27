Tarkwa-Na-Abosso Stadium reconstruction to be completed first quarter 2024

By Erica Apeatua Addo

Tarkwa (W/R), Oct. 26, GNA – The Gold Fields Ghana Foundation (GFGF) has projected to complete the reconstruction of the Tarkwa-Na-Abosso (T&A) stadium at Tarkwa in the Western Region, in the first quarter of 2024.

The project, funded by the GFGF, was expected to be completed in December, this year, but a worker died on site, and the construction firm had to suspend activities.

Works on the project, being executed by Micheletti & Co. Ltd, has kick-started and about 90 per cent complete.

Meanwhile a safety officer is permanently on site to ensure the project did not record any accident.

The stadium is a public facility and Gold Fields undertook the refurbishment to upgrade it from a 400-sitting park to a 10,400-seat stadium.

So far, the Foundation has invested over US$13 million dollars in the stadium, out of a budgeted US$16 million, and this has proven to be one of the high-cost ticket items it has funded besides the Tarkwa – Damang asphalted road.

During a media engagement held at the T&A Stadium, the Project Manager of Gold Fields Ghana Limited (GFGL), Mr Roger Adama, explained that despite the facility being a public one, there was an added cost of more than US$2 million dollars in taxes.

Also some outstandingly works are yet to be done before the facility could be handed over to the Municipal Assembly and the National Sports Authority.

These include; “playing pitch, external works, that is car parks, walkways, connection to public utility services, horticultural landscaping, removal, refixing of clear sheets, installation of flood lights, and completion of external cladding, necessary to prevent spectators from falling,” he said.

The rest are testing, commissioning of equipment, fixtures, sanitary ware, electricals, painting and refurbishment of existing building.

Mr Adama indicated that the processes they needed to go through before the stadium was handed over were; full inspection for defects to be rectified, project sign-off by the supervising engineering, consultants and regulatory agencies,testing of emergency equipment and emergency preparedness strategies, sign-off on operational and maintenance manuals with end users.

He said Gold Fields would ensure that once everything was in place and signed off, a trial match would be needed to test the facility, which would bring out challenges and possible defects for fixing.

“If the grass is not fully matured, it can be permanently damaged when pressure is put on it.”

“We are hopeful that the date we’re giving, we will be able to pull it through, most especially to make sure that we have a clean pitch for soccer to be enjoyed.”

Mr Abdel-Razak Yakubu, the Executive Secretary of GFGF, said since 2004, the Foundation had invested over US$96 million dollars in communities where its Tarkwa and Damang Mines operated.

The Foundation was committed to improving conditions in stakeholder communities, as evidenced in the projects initiated and implemented in the areas of health, education, water and sanitation, agriculture and infrastructure, over the years, he added.

“The T&A park is one of such projects, and it’s a legacy project,which Gold Fields believes will foster unity, bringing communities together, help groom talent and provide a platform for socio-economic development,” Mr Yakubu said.

“This will open up the area for business to thrive”.

He said the Foundation was responsible for the project’s construction, through funding, and had ensured that all relevant specifications, health and safety requirements, mitigation, monitoring, and other environmental management provisions were adhered to.

Its intention was to deliver a sustainable and environmentally friendly stadium for the residents of Tarkwa and its surrounding communities.

Some sports journalists, who had the opportunity to tour the facility, commended Gold Fields for the good work done.

GNA

