Let’s make e-waste collection a national scheme – Panellists

Accra, Oct. 27, GNA – Panellists at the 2023 West African Clean Energy and Environment Trade Fair and Conference (WACEE) have asked the Government to make the informal electronic and electrical equipment waste (e-waste) collection a national scheme.

The speakers said informal waste collectors played a crucial role in the management of e-waste and thus their activities should be coordinated in line with the country’s waste management policies.

The panellists called for more cohesion and collaboration within the public sector in the areas of Research and Development to effectively manage e-waste.

This is contained in a statement issued by the German Cooperation, and shared with the Ghana News Agency at the end of the programme.

The panel discussion was hosted by the German Cooperation and the Ministry of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation (MESTI).

The WACEE aims at providing a platform for power providers, technology suppliers, investors, industry experts as well as political and economic decision-makers to ensure sustainable development of West Africa’s energy and environmental ecosystem.

According to the 2020 United Nations Global E-Waste Monitor, only around 0.4 per cent of waste from electronic and electrical equipment (e-waste) in West Africa is documented to be collected and properly recycled – posing a challenge to the environment.

Madam Cornelia Stolzenberg, Head of E-Waste Programme at the German Development Cooperation (GIZ Ghana), said: “A common vision and the coordination of activities are crucial for the successful development and implementation of a sustainable e-waste management system in Ghana. ”

Madam Lydia Essuah, who read the welcome address on behalf of MESTI, said Ghana was one of the few countries in the sub-region implementing the collection of an advanced recycling levy.

Mr Larry Kotoe from the Environmental Protection Agency, said: “What we are working on now is identifying the critical areas we want to finance. ”

Mr Kweku Ennin, Chief Executive Officer of Zeal Technology, said: “The private e-waste sector in Ghana does not need funding to tackle the e-waste crisis. We need legislation that ensures we collect enough volumes of e-waste; then we will get the funds on our own. ”

E-waste, when not handled properly, can be harmful to the environment and human health, as most of it contains heavy metals or toxic chemicals that should be treated at designated facilities.

Ghana is one of only 13 African countries with e-waste legislation in place and more strategies in development.

GNA



