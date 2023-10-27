Sunyani Senior High School honoured former tutor

By Benjamin Akoto

Sunyani, Oct. 27, GNA – Mr. Martin Gardner, a United States citizen and former Peace Corps volunteer, has been honoured by the Sunyani Senior High School (SUSEC).

The 79-year-old former tutor of the school returned to engage with the students, staff and management.

During a brief ceremony held to commemorate his visit, Mr. Gardner addressed the students and staff by sharing some values in the school, which added to his life positively and mentioned that respect, assistance, and building good relationship were cherished most on campus.

He encouraged the students to strive for success in their education to achieve their future goals by pursuing their passion in life.

Mr. Gardner highlighted the opportunities of technology offered by emphasizing that the digital age required intelligence and hard work to enable one uncover the potentials in the space.

In his opening statement, Mr Kwadwo Oppong-Ansu, the Assistant Head of Administration gave a brief history of the school which was established in 1960, saying it began with four teachers, nine non-teaching staff, and 36 students but has now expanded to 205 teachers, 90 non-teaching staff, and with a student population of 4,538.

Mr. Oppong-Ansu said the growth had not been without challenges for the school and mentioned that inadequate staff, accommodation, and furniture, such as tables and chairs in classrooms and at the science laboratory had become a pressing issues due to the increased number of the student population.

He acknowledged that SUSEC remained committed in providing quality education to its students and building better relationship to all student and staff who get the opportunity to be in the school either to study or to work.

Mr. Gardner was presented with a smock, hat, and an exquisite art portrait drawing of himself and by a Visual Arts student from SUSEC.

