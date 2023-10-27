Stakeholders push for development of synergies in agriculture and conservation sectors 

By Joyce Danso, GNA

Accra, Oct. 26, GNA- An economist has called for increased coordination and the establishment of synergies among stakeholders in the agriculture and conservation sectors to maintain sustainable agricultural practices in the country.

This is due to recent international assessments highlighting the alarming impact of food production systems on climate change, land, and biodiversity.

Dr. Jacques Somda, Head of Programmes at the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) in Burkina Faso, explained that there exists evidence that conserving biodiversity could benefit agriculture, highlighting the need to break down the barriers between biodiversity conservation and agricultural development.

He was speaking at a two-day stakeholders Dialogue on Sustainable Agricultural Practices in Ghana.

The meeting brought together representatives from the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, Ministry of Energy, Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Ghana Federation of Forest Producers, Center for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR)- SARI, Forestry Commission, Conservationists, Fish and Crop Farmers, among others.

Participants are expected to delve into issues such as the Voluntary Guidelines on Responsible Governance of Land Tenure (VGGT), responsible investment in agricultural and food systems, how sustainable agriculture contributes to biodiversity improvement, and opportunities for small holder farmers.

They would also discuss challenges associated with sustainable agricultural practice in Ghana.

Dr. Somda stated that land health was dependent on biodiverse soils and landscapes, and that it impacted human well-being and social benefits.

He said sufficient funding should be made available to the key stakeholders to fast track the implementation of the identified activities necessary for VGGT integration.

He lauded the role of Civil Society Organisations (CSO’s) in disseminating information about VGGT and called for more support for its implementation.

Dr. Somda asked participants to find ways to explore the roles of scientists in assisting farmers to boost yields, saying that studying nature might offer solutions to increase food production.

Mr Isaac Charles Acquah, Director and Head of the Natural Resources Department at the EPA, stated that climate change and unsustainable land management practices were putting pressure on forest biodiversity, natural ecosystems, and crop production sustainability.

He called for sectorial insurance systems for vulnerable small holder farmers and enabling policies and legal frameworks to make food systems and agriculture more lucrative.

Mr. Acquah called for the promotion of gender responsiveness in food systems in terms of technological development and dissemination.

He said development of viable technologies would help farmers to adhere to early warning systems.

He argued that if farmers along the Volta Lake had received early warning signals about the spills, they could have saved their businesses from ruin.

Dr Julius Yirzagla, Senior Research Scientist of CSIR-SARI, discouraged the cutting of trees in farmlands.

He said tress in farmlands preserved the soil.

