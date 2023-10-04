SOS Children’s Villages Supports 1,110 vulnerable children

By Dorothy Frances Ward

Ejisu, (Ash). Oct 4, GNA – The SOS Children’s Villages, through the implementation of the Family Strengthening Project (FSP), has supported 1,110 Vulnerable Children and 337 families to gain skills to be economically independent.

SOS Children’s Villages have helped some youth with Start- up tools to enable them to become self-reliant

Mr. Bernard Amoako, Programmes Director of SOS Children’s Villages said this at the Commissioning of two water projects for the Asianimpong M/A Basic School and the Ejisu Experimental School.

The projects were provided through the SOS -FSP to ensure access to potable and accessible water to the schools and nearby inhabitants.

Mr. Amoako said provision of quality education, promoting of good hygienic practices especially for vulnerable children were some of the core mandate of SOS.

The Provision of Potable water was also their commitment in attaining the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) goal 4.

He said they were ensuring inclusive and equitable equality education and the promotion of lifelong learning opportunities for the vulnerable in society.

Mr. Amoako said the water facilities would improve Water sanitation in the beneficiary schools.

Mr. Joseph Kudjo Yane, Project Director, SOS Children’s Villages said, the project had supported vulnerable children in the Ejisu community since 2019.

He Said SOS would continue to partner the Government to support deprived schools with infrastructure to ensure that quality education was achieved.

Mr. Edward Agyei and Madam Bridgett Yaw, Both Headteachers of Asianimpong M/A Basic School and Ejisu Experimental School, appealed to the government and benevolent organizations to help with School infrastructure.

