Rise to the defence of the NPP as party managers

Accra, Oct. 25,GNA – The Executive Director of the Ghana National Service Scheme, Mr Osei Assibey Antwi, has urged Secretaries of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to rise and defend the party.

He explained that as professional managers of the party, there was a need for them to put in place prudent measures to ensure that the grassroots and base of the party became strong and capable of retaining power after the 2024 general election.

Mr Osei Assibey made the call when the Ashanti Regional Secretaries and Assistant Secretaries of the NPP presented a citation in his honour to him over the weekend in Accra.

The citation signed by Mr Samuel Asare Brew, Chairman of the Secretaries and Mr Richard Sarpong, Secretary to the Secretaries, lauded Mr Assibey for his posture as the epitome of service, dedication and his humility to the Ashanti Regional Secretaries and beyond.

It stated that his exploits in political leadership were unmatched in their generation not forgetting his kind-heartedness and willingness to support the party grassroots.

The citation said, for more than a decade, Mr Assibey had contributed immensely towards the grooming and development of the Constituency Secretaries in the Ashanti region, adding that “you are not just a Patron, but an inspirational political leader of our time. ”

It stated that “you are a teacher, a father, a counsellor and a mentor to us, ” as it commended him for being their Patron.

Responding to the honour, Mr Osei Assibey, thanked the Secretaries for the honour done him and pledged to continue supporting the Secretaries with ideas and another forms of support to enhance their operations.

The Executive Director charged the Secretaries to remain united, and professional and work towards making the party strong and attractive to all Ghanaians irrespective of their political, religious, ethnic and other affiliations.

Mr Assibey urged the Secretaries to be transparent in all their dealings since that was the only way they could maintain absolute peace among all members of the party.

The Chairman of the Ashanti Regional Secretaries and Assistant Secretaries, Mr Samuel Asare Brew, pledged to continue working hard towards the development of the party.

He again pledged to strengthen the support base of the party by uniting and operating transparently to win the trust of all members of the party.

GNA

