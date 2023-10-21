Rev Gbloe launches appeal for support for Vome Battor flood victims

By Iddi Yire

Vome Battor (V/R), Oct 22, GNA – Reverend Godson Gbloe, a Member of the International Executive Council of the Great Commission Church International (GCCI) has launched an appeal for support for flood victims of the recent Akosombo Dam and Kpong Dam spillage.

He made the appeal through the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Vome Battor in the North Tongu District of the Volta Region during a fact-finding visit to affected communities.

Rev Gbloe said the flood had destroyed homes and many farmlands within the affected areas, hence the need to provide support in the form of relief items such as medicine, food and clothing for affected persons in communities such as Vome Battor.

“Our farmlands are all submerged in the flood; a food crisis has emerged, and the people have no work to do,” he told the GNA.

Adding that the effects of the recent floods had traumatised the people due to the fact that their farmlands had been devastated by the floods.

He reiterated that the flood had destroyed mud houses and therefore, he was also appealing support in the form of cement and mattresses.

He said their sources of drinking water were also affected by the floods and that some of the people at Vome Battor were being affected by skin rashes.

“So, we are appealing to corporate entities, philanthropists, religious organisations and civil society organisations and the international communities come to our aid,” Rev Gbloe said.

He noted that although the flood would soon be over once the spillage of the two Dams were over, they had no food in their farms for the next six months to one year due to the flooding of their farmlands.

Rev Gbloe, who is a native of Vome Battor and Head of the Gborglah Family said corporate entities, civil society organisations and individuals, who had been touched by the plights of the people of Vome Battor and surrounding areas could reach him on mobile +233 24 447 9702 or Mr Gabriel Kwame Vetsi, the Assembly Member for Vome Battor Electoral Area and also an Elder Church of Pentecost at Vome Battor on +233 549770776.

