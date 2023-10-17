Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana to support victims of Akosombo, Kpong dams spillage   

Accra, Oct. 17, GNA – The Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana (PSGH) says it remains committed to providing support to those affected by the Akosombo and Kpong dam spillage and any future disasters that may arise.

The Society extended its gratitude to all individuals and organizations involved in the relief efforts and expressed its heartfelt sympathy to the victims in the trying period.

The VRA spilt excess water from the Akosombo and Kpong Dams, leading to the Volta River overflowing its banks downstream.

A statement issued in Accra by Dr. Samuel Kow Donkoh, President, of PSGH, said their hearts go out to the victims of this disaster, and “we stand in unwavering solidarity with them during this challenging time.”

It said Members of the PSGH, especially those from the Volta Regional Branch, have been actively collaborating with healthcare professionals, health directorates, and relevant institutions involved in relief efforts to alleviate the suffering of those affected.

The statement said they were working in close coordination with healthcare professionals and the health directorate to ensure that the victims receive essential healthcare while actively reaching out to its Members and Pharmaceutical companies to secure necessary medicines and health products to complement the ongoing relief efforts.

It said in addition to medical support, “we are providing relief items such as bedding, drinking water, toiletries, detergents, and groceries.”

These essential items will be distributed through established official channels to benefit the victims.

The statement recommended that the government and Parliament take immediate action to establish a National Emergency Relief and Public Health Fund.

This Fund will serve as a sustainable means of support for not only the victims of this current disaster but also for those who may face similar challenges in the future.

It said to create a stable foundation to support any future disaster or public health emergency, they propose that the existing COVID-19 Fund be considered the initial seed and a component of the proposed Fund.

“It is crucial that this fund remains separate from the consolidated fund and is not subject to any capping. We also encourage a coordinated effort to solicit funds from individuals and corporate entities to augment the financial resources of the fund,” it added.

GNA

