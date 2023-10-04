Osudoku needs development – Paramount Chief 

By Patrick Ofoe Nudzi

Accra, Oct. 04, GNA – Ngmongmowuyaa Kwesi Animle VI, Paramount Chief, Osudoku Traditional Area, has appealed for support from government and non-state actors to develop the area.

He said though the traditional area had enormous tourism potential, it remained underdeveloped and invited investors to take advantage of the opportunities.

The Paramount Chief said this at the grand durbar of the 2023 Osudoku Aadegbor Djehayemi (festival) held in the heart of the traditional area, Osuwem, under the theme: “Tourism as a Tool for Socioeconomic Development of Osudoku”.

He said Osudoku had been bedeviled with a lot of developmental challenges, making it the most underdeveloped area in the Greater Accra Region.

He said the long stretch of the Volta River that passed through the area was not only good for aquaculture, but also for cruising and resorts activities and urged local and foreign investors to take advantage of it.

Ngmongmowuyaa Animle, who is also the President, Greater Regional House of Chiefs, said, the Yongua Mountain could be used for paragliding.

He said the Tema-Akosombo-Mpakadan railway, the Kpong Irrigation Scheme at Asutsuare that provided water for the cultivation of Rice, Banana, Maize, Sugar Cane, Mangoes, Vegetables, Poultry and Animal Husbandry could draw traffic to the area when exploited.

The Paramount Chief called on the Government and other stakeholders to work towards turning the fortunes of the area around, pledging their support and commitment.

