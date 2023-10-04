Mahama’s commitment to my people’s welfare is evidently clear – Togbi Sri

By Ewoenam Kpodo

Woe (V/R), Oct. 4, GNA – Togbi Sri III, the Awoamefia of the Anlo State, has commended former President John Dramani Mahama for his support for victims of the recent tidal waves in communities along Volta Region’s coast.

He said there was no way Mr Mahama’s commitment to the welfare of the people suffering the harsh impact of the sea’s devastation would go unnoticed adding that his support in times of distress was “evidently clear.”

The Awoamefia said this when Mr Governs Kwame Agbodza, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Adaklu and Minority Chief Whip, led a delegation to pay a courtesy call on him at his residence, who informed him of former President Mahama’s donation through the MPs of Ketu South, Keta and Anlo to be distributed to the affected persons.

The former President on Sunday donated assorted items including rice, student mattresses, canned fish and tomatoes, and cooking oil to give some relief to victims of the September 20 tidal surge in some communities of the three coastal districts.

Mr Mahama had, in the past, made similar donations as an individual and in partnership with the MPs to the flood victims to sympathise with them in their difficult times.

A tidal surge on Wednesday, September 20, flooded about 1,000 homes in communities including Blekusu, Agavedzi, Horvi, Abutiakope, Agorkedzi and Dzaflagbe at the Anloga, Keta and Ketu South municipalities, rendering people homeless with livestock, businesses, canoes and fishing nets lost.

This compelled the Awoamefia and his chiefs, including Togbi Agbesi Awusu II, Awadada of Anlo and Togbi Gbordzor III, Paramount Chief of Fugo and Dusifiaga of Anlo, to tour some of the affected communities to commiserate with the victims.

Togbe Sri promised to meet with President Akufo-Addo to find a lasting solution to the recurring menace.

Also in the delegation were Mr Emmanuel Kwasi Bedzrah, MP of Ho West, and Volta Caucus Chairman, Mr Kobena Woyome, MP for South Tongu, and some regional and constituency executives of the National Democratic Congress.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

