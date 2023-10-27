Nutritionist promotes traditional food preservation methods

By Ruth Dery

Tema, Oct. 27, GNA – Mr. Samuel Atuahene Antwi, a Nutritionist at the Tema Metropolitan Health Directorate, has advocated the preservation of food through traditional methods, which promote healthier eating habits.

He underscored the nutritional benefits and cultural importance of these age-old methods like sun-drying, salting, smoking, and fermenting, which had been handed down through generations and still remain prevalent in practice today.

He was speaking on the subject “Food Spoilage and How to Avoid It” at the Ghana News Agency Tema Regional Office’s weekly “Your Health: Our Collective Responsibility! Health advocacy platform aimed at influencing personal health choices and the dissemination of health information.

Mr. Antwi said traditional food preservation methods helped to extend the shelf life of perishable foods while helping to retain the nutritional value of the food and ensuring that essential vitamins and minerals were preserved.

He said the methods also promoted sustainability by reducing food waste and relying on modern preservation techniques.

“These are good food preservation practices that we have to still continue if we have the means to do them and get them done well,” he said.

Mr. Antwi emphasised that traditional food preservation methods were generally safe but should be approached with caution when modern alternatives were also available.

He noted that people sometimes introduce other, potentially harmful preservatives to food, and there was the need to strike a balance between food safety and the use of additives in daily eating practices.

Mr. Antwi reiterated that to combat food spoilage, it was important to educate on proper storage techniques and the signs of spoilage. “Understanding expiration dates, practising good hygiene in the kitchen, and utilising appropriate preservation methods can significantly reduce food waste,” he said.

