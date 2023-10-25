NGO donates water filters to four districts   

By Elizabeth Larkwor Baah

Ada (GAR), Oct. 25, GNA – The Volta Revival Foundation, a non-governmental organisation (NGO), in collaboration with LifeStraw, an American water filter manufacturing company, has supported four districts in the country with over 2000 pieces of household and community-size water filters.

The districts are Ada-East and Ada-West in the Greater Accra Region, Asuogyaman in the Eastern Region, and North Tongu in the Volta Region.

Twenty-three schools and communities in Ada-East District benefitted, including Anyakpor, Kewunor, Gorm, Atortorkope, Dogo, Togbloku, Aminapa, Lufenya, Kajanya, Tojeh, Totimekope, Elavanyo, Ocanseykope, Akplabanya, and Bornikope.

Mr Julius Odoi Amesimeku, the Country Manager of the Foundation, said this year’s project, which cost about $30,000.00, was to provide access to clean water to the communities.

He said due to the Akosombo Dam Spillage, attention had been diverted to supporting victims of the spillage to ensure the availability of clean water to minimise public health concerns.

The Foundation also collaborated with the Ada-East office of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) to extend support to the flood victims.

It initiated the WASH project for schools and communities in September 2022 to ensure access to clean water for island communities and villages in the three districts, which had water and sanitation challenges.

