National Peace Council denies bribery allegations in Nogokpo-Agyinasare impasse

By Joyce Danso

Accra, Oct. 30, GNA – The National Peace Council (NPC) has shrugged off allegations that it has engaged in bribery in the Nogokpo-Agyinasare impasse.

A statement issued by the NPC said “The attention of the National Peace Council has been drawn to publications on some media platforms to the effect that the Council has engaged in bribery in respect of the Nogokpo — Agyinasare impasse.

“The Council wishes to state that the allegations made by a supposed spokesperson for the Nogokpo community, Nufialaga Mawufemor Kobla Nornyigbey, are not only false and unsubstantiated, but totally unconscionable.”

A statement issued and signed by Rev. Dr. Ernest Adu-Gyamfi, Chariman of NPC, said.

The statement said in two different publications on online news portals on October 26, 2023, Nornyigbey alllegedly claimed that Torgbiga Adamah III, the Paramount Chief of Some Traditional Area and President of the Some Traditional Council, had been compromised after a visit from the Peace Council regarding the impasse between Nogokpo and the Perez Chapel Founder, Bishop Charles Agyinasare.

According to the statement Nufialaga Mawufemor Nornyigbey also called for the scrapping of the National Peace Council, alleging that the Council’s actions did not align with the pursuit of peace.

The statement said “as a statutory body established by the National Peace Council Act, 2011 (Act 818), the Council has a clear mandate to facilitate and develop conflict prevention, management, and resolution mechanisms to sustain peace in Ghana.”

It noted that the Council had intervened in many conflicts, including chieftaincy, political, communal, religious and other conflicts.

It said following Archbishop Charles Agyinasare’s statement about “Nogokpo being the demonic headquarters of the Volta Region” in a video during his sermon at a 5-day Supernatural Empowerment Summit at Perez Dome in Dzorwulu, Accra, from May 22-26, 2023, the Council engaged all relevant stakeholders to work out a peaceful resolution.

According to the statement, on June 5, 2023, the Council spoke with the Chief of Nogokpo, Torgbi Saba V, and issued him a “conflicts complaint form”, which he completed and returned on June 9, 2023.

It said on June 29, 2023, an eight-member team of the National Peace Council engaged the Some Traditional Council.

The Council said Torgbiga Adamah III led his 13-member Traditional Council team, including Torgbi Saba V of Nogokpo and Torgbi Atsu-Gledza of Nogokpo-Agbakofe in the said meeting with the Peace Council delegation.

” We wish to state, however, that Nufialaga Mawufemor Nornyigbey was absent at that meeting.

The discussions were held in an open space with over twenty people present.

It said under no circumstances did the Council meet Torgbiga Adamah in private or separately from the main meeting.

The NPC, therefore, called on Nutifiagala Mawufemor Noryigbey to retract and apologise for “his false and damaging statement full of unsubstantiated allegations.”

It also urged all stakeholders, especially media, to verify all issues involving the NPC before publication.

