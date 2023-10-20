MTN gives cash, airtime, and assorted drinks to mark Esiama Kundum

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah

Esiama (WR), Oct. 20, GNA – The MTN Ghana has gifted the people of Esiama a cheque for GH¢ 10,000.00, assorted drink hamper and GH¢1000 call cards in support of this year’s Kundum Festival at Esiama in the Nzema East Municipality of the Western Region.

Mr. Prince Owusu Nyarko, the Senior Manager Southwest Business District of MTN said the Donation to the traditional area stemmed from a long-lasting relation established adding, “as a friend of the traditional Area, we have come to reaffirm our relations and lend our support to the people of Esiama as we have done in the past”.

He said culture and traditions played critical roles in moulding lives and shaping communities hence the MTNs entrenched position to support festivals in the Ghanaian communities …”today we have come to support the traditional council in revamping their cultural heritage after the devasting effect of COVID-19”.

He said MTN believed that the support to the various Traditional Areas across the country would eventually spur development in the communities…”this is why we continue to support over 40 traditional councils across the country”.

Mr. Nyarko said, MTN would set up experience centres at vantage points to provide distinct customer experience during the celebration and help customers to link their SIM with their Ghana Card and register new entrants as well.

“We hope to strengthen our relationship with our customers in this area, resolve some customer issues they have, educate on Momo fraud and on the benefits of keeping their phones and wallets safe” he added.

The Chief of Esiama, Nana Ainoo Kwagyan III was thankful to MTN for their continued support over the years during Kundum Festival.

He praised MTN Ghana for providing good network in the area that had enabled communication and businesses to thrive.

Nana Kwagyan III was grateful to the company for providing jobs to some youth in the area through their diverse services and products.

