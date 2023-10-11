MTN donates GHȻ15,000.00 to support Kobine Festival celebration

By Philip Tengzu

Lawra, (UW/R), Oct. 11, GNA – MTN Ghana has donated a cheque for GHȻ15,000 and other logistics to support the chiefs and people of the Lawra Traditional Area towards the celebration of the 45th Kobine Festival.

The support also included GHȻ1,000 worth of call credit and sponsorship for the community football gala with a donation of sets of football jerseys and a trophy.

Speaking at a brief ceremony in Lawra at the weekend to hand over the items ahead of the climax of the celebration, Mr Collins Agyei, the Area Sales Manager at MTN in charge of the five regions of the north, said MTN valued the important role festivals play in the lives of people.

He said that informed decision of the telecommunication giant to support the festival celebration for a decade now.

Mr Agyei used the opportunity to advise the public to be wary of Mobile Money (MoMo) fraud and to take steps to avoid fraudulent acts by not sharing one’s MoMo pin code with third parties.

He also advised the people not to follow instructions from people who called them on the phone purporting to be staff of MTN to help them reset their MoMo pin codes or to do other things on their Mobile money since those were means of duping people through MoMo.

Responding to a request from the Chairperson of the Kobine Planning Committee for MTN to open an office in Lawra, Mr Agyei said plans were in place to implement the “MTN Community Shop” concept, and Lawra was one of the communities under consideration.

He said with the opening of that office in Lawra, issues such as MTN SIM card replacement and MoMo pin codes reset would be available to MTN customers in the area at their doorsteps.

Naa Ngmenmaal Yebo III, the Chief of Kunyukuo in the Lawra Paramountcy, who was Chairman of the Kobine Planning Committee, commended MTN for its unwavering support of the Kobine celebration over the years.

“We cannot thank you enough for what you have done for us. We pray that your business will continue to flourish,” he said.

GNA

