MoF, TaTU graduate beneficiaries of National Training and Retraining programme 

By Comfort Sena Fetrie-Akagbor

Tamale, Oct 30, GNA – The Ministry of Finance (MoF) in partnership with Tamale Technical University (TaTU) has graduated beneficiaries of the National Training and Retraining programme in Tamale.

The programme, which is being implemented by the MoF and supported by the Ministry for Employment and Labour Relations, Organised Labour and Ghana Employers Association, is a testament to the government’s commitment to the empowerment of Ghanaian workers.

It is to equip the beneficiaries with new skills and knowledge to add values of good work ethics, productivity and attitudinal change.

Dr Michael Brigandi, Chairman of the Implementation Committee of the Training and Retraining programme, speaking during the graduation, advised the beneficiaries to use the skills they had acquired as tools, which would assist them to adapt and thrive in an ever-changing environment.

He urged them to be open to new ideas, and never stop exploring the boundaries of their potential.

He entreated them to use their responsibility to contribute to the betterment of society, to create opportunities for others, and to be a force for positive change in the nation.

Mr Akwasi Owusu-Manu, Senior Budget Analyst at MoF, advised the beneficiaries to be committed to enhancing their skills to create a brighter future.

He stated that the programme was designed to empower individuals affected by the COVID-19 pandemic with the aim not to only provide them with enhanced skills, but also to instill a sense of resilience and adaptability, essential for the dynamic world of hospitality and tourism.

He added that the programme would also contribute significantly to the revival and growth of the industry.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

