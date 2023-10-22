Mepe Floods: 48-year-old disabled fashion designer appeals for support 

By Agbaxode Emmanuel

Mepe (V/R), Oct. 22, GNA – Madam Mawuse Adanya, a 48-year-old woman with disability at Mepe in the Central Tongu District, who had braced the storm to become a fashion designer, is calling on well-wishers to go to her aid.

Madam Adanya is among the female disabled victims who lost everything to the recent floods that engulfed Mepe and adjoining communities in the Volta Region.

She expressed her predicaments in an interview with the Ghana News Agency during a visit to the evacuation centers in the area.

She said her condition, coupled with the current devastating flood situation, had made it difficult for her to survive as she had nothing to live on.

“The machines I use to work are all destroyed, so I cannot continue my trade as a fashion designer. I’m, therefore, appealing to the government and other charitable organisations and individuals to come to my aid,” Madam Adanya said.

“We cannot go home because our house is underwater. We need to move to a new location, so I’m appealing for help to enable us to survive.”

Thousands of residents across the Lower Volta area have been displaced after the spillage from the Akosombo and Kpong dams beginning September 15, 2023.

Donor agencies, including state officials, have since been providing some relief items to the victims.

GNA

