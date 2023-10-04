 Latter-Day Saints provide boreholes for St. Francis Senior High Technical School 

By Emelia B. Addae

Akim Oda (E/R), Oct. 04, GNA – The Humanitarian Service, operating under the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, has provided two mechanised boreholes and an overhead storage tank to Saint Francis Senior High Technical to maintain vital life for students.

Church officials officially handed over to the school in Akim Oda on Tuesday the two mechanised boreholes and accompanying overhead storage poly tanks, each with the capacity of holding 5000 litres of water.

In his address at the commissioning ceremony, Mr. Joseph Kodjo Nomo, the Headmaster of St. Francis Senior High Technical School, expressed his gratitude to the church for their support.

He highlighted the school’s struggle with a water crisis over the past year and said that the new water facilities would alleviate the problem, benefiting a total of 2,443 students.

Divine Kwasitse, the Managing Director of SED Investment International, said the mechanised borehole facilities were designed to operate autonomously, minimising the need for human intervention.

“Anytime such a facility is provided, you need to certify the water, so the water sample from the facility has been sent to the Water Research Institute, a division under the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research, and the water is certified as quality water,” he added.

Mrs. Esther Quaye-Sowah, Birim Central Municipal Education Director, urged the school to ensure the proper maintenance and use of the facility and educate students on the importance of conserving water.

She expressed concerns about the urgent requirement for a sustainable and prosperous future, specifically in terms of the overall well-being of students, and called on individuals to actively participate in fostering the improved development of students.

Elder Brian Dunn, a humanitarian missionary in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints’ Humanitarian Service, said such contributions come from those who forego some privileges, such as fasting, and utilise the money for humanitarian objectives.

“You and I can do the same,” he added.

Adding his voice, Mr. Solomon Agyeman Tenadu, President of the Asamankese Ghana Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, said the gospel was not just for the church but also for community services.

He said that the members’ dedication to following Jesus Christ and helping those in need made the donation possible.

