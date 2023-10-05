Kurt Okraku re-elected GFA President

Accra, Oct 5, GNA – Mr Kurt Okraku has secured 117 votes representing 97.5 per cent during the Elective Congress of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to retain his position as the President of the GFA.

Two people voted against him while one delegate abstained from voting.

A total of 124 delegates were expected to vote but 120 actually turned out to vote in the highly anticipated elections held in Tamale on Thursday.

The announcement of the results was greeted with wild cheers and jubilation amongst delegates and Football Administrators in the conference hall where the elections took place.

GNA

