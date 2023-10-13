Kpone Nmlitsakpo Mantse expresses condolences to former President Kufuor

By Patrick Obeng

Tema, Oct. 13, GNA – Nii Tetteh Oglie II, Kpone Nmlitsakpo Mantse in the Greater Accra Region, has expressed his heartfelt condolences to former President Kufuor following the death of his wife, Theresa.

Mrs Kufuor, who was First Lady from January 7, 2001, to January 6, 2008, passed away on Sunday, October 1, 2023, after a prolonged illness.

Nii Oglie, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Kpone, near Tema, eulogised the former First Lady, recounting fond memories of her.

“She was a woman who was dedicated and committed to whatever she did. Her significant contribution to the development of the Catholic Church and the nation cannot be over emphasised. She also helped to improve the lives of many women…,” he said.

Nii Oglie gave the assurance that the Kpone Community and all Ghanaians, whose lives were touched one way or the other by “Mama Theresa,” were behind Mr Kufuor, his children, and the entire family through these difficult times.

“We stand united with you in this time of sorrow, praying that the Almighty God grants all of us fortitude to bear this great loss,” he said.

Thousands of Ghanaians have since visited the family Peduase residence to mourn with the bereaved family and paid glowing tributes in honour of Mrs Kufuor.

GNA

