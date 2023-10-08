Kenya’s Kiptum sets men’s marathon world record in Chicago win

Berlin, Oct. 8, (dpa/GNA) – Kenya’s Kelvin Kiptum wins the Chicago Marathon in a world record 2 hours 35 seconds, becoming the first man to go under 2:01 hours and closing in on the magic 2-hour barrier.

Kiptum, 23, took 34 seconds off the previous mark of 2:01:09 compatriot Eliud Kipchoge ran last year in Berlin. He triumphed 3:27 minutes ahead of last year’s winner and countryman Benson Kipruto, and Belgian Bashir Abdi was another 30 seconds back in third.

Kiptum had missed Kipchoge’s world record by a mere 16 seconds in London in April. On Sunday, he was off world record pace until 30 kilometres but then quickened to get the record. He ran the second half of the 42.195km route 61 seconds faster than the first half.

It is the first men’s world record not set in Berlin in 21 years. The last eight records were in the German capital, including the last two from Kipchoge.

GNA

